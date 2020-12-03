Ping Foundation awards grants totaling nearly $90,000

Fourteen nonprofit organizations, most of them in Montana, were recently awarded grants totaling $86,600 from the Margaret V. Ping Foundation.
The foundation was founded in 2009 by Margaret Ping, who died in 2016 in Billings at the age of 103. Ping worked for the YWCA for many years, on the local, national and international levels, and she helped start Habitat for Humanity in Billings.
In 1994 she became the second recipient of the Jeannette Rankin Peace Award from Rocky Mountain College’s Peace Institute, and in 2014 she received the YWCA of Billings’ first Meritorious Service Award. She was also instrumental in the development of the Big Horn County Historical Museum, built on land in Hardin donated by Ping’s family.
She started the Margaret V. Ping Foundation to support organizations offering both direct services and long-term solutions to problems related to peace and justice, hunger and protecting the environment. As its mission statement says, the “Foundation is organized for charitable, educational, and religious purposes related to peace and justice, combating hunger, and addressing environmental concerns.”
It was also Ping’s intention that the foundation would support not only well-established organizations, but smaller groups that might not have easy access to funding, either because of their size or because their work was in some respects controversial. Among grant recipients this year, the Alternatives to Violence Project would fall into the “small” category, while Soft Landing in Missoula could be considered controversial.
Most of the annual grants are awarded to Montana organizations, but regional groups are also considered. Grants this year ranged from $900 to $10,000.
In addition to Alternatives to Violence and Soft Landing, grant recipients this year were Angela’s Piazza, Global Village, Family Services, Helping Hands, Missoula Aging, Montana Environmental Information Center, Montana Audubon Center, Montana/Wyoming United Church of Christ Conference, Mountain Home, MSUB Young Poets, Northern Plains Resource Council, and the YWCA of Billings.
People can reach the foundation at mvpingfoundation@gmail.com, and donations may be sent to the foundation at P.O. Box 20216, Billings, Montana, 59104.
