The Pink Pookie Casting Classic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at ZooMontana, 2100 Shiloh Road. The event benefits the local iteration of Casting for Recovery, a national program that began in Vermont in 1996. It combines fly fishing with medical and emotional support for women who have survived breast cancer. Each year, 14 Montana women are chosen at random to attend the retreat free of charge.
With the help of the Magic City Fly Fishers, organizers have redesigned the event to include a day of casting demonstrations, educational activities, fly tying demonstrations, a silent auction, and other family fun.
The Pink Pookie is a type of fishing fly created by Dean Reiner in Livingston, and fits perfectly with October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, according to a press release from event organizers. The Pink Pookie Casting Classic is the largest fundraiser for Montana's Trailhead Chapter of Casting for Recovery.
Tickets to the Pink Pookie Casting Classic cost $20 for adults and $5 for ages 7-17. Children age 6 and younger are admitted for free. Tickets may be purchased at the zoo on the day of the event or online at weblink.donorperfect.com/castingclassic. The ticket price includes zoo admission.
For more information about Casting for Recovery, go to castingforrecovery.org/cemt or call Chris at 406-690-8489.