Pinwheels for Prevention on courthouse lawn; ceremony hosted virtually

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, physical distancing and the shelter-in-place order, The Family Tree Center and Prevent Child Abuse Montana are observing Child Abuse Prevention Month much differently this year.

This year’s Pinwheels for Prevention Ceremony is hosted virtually on The Family Tree Center’s Facebook page and features a video message from Senator Daines, a proclamation and video from Mayor Bill Cole, a keynote speech by Dr. Eric Arzubi and a video from the County Attorney’s office. Additionally, the 2020 Pinwheels for Prevention Award recipient, Karen McComish, is recognized. The Family Tree Center’s Annual Pinwheel Award is presented to a local community member in recognition of outstanding support and contributions to the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

The 12th annual display of Pinwheels for Prevention can be seen on the Yellowstone County Courthouse Lawn, 217 N. 27th St. through Thursday, April 30.

In a press release, The Family Tree Center and Prevent Child Abuse Montana encouraged all individuals and organizations to help make the community a better place for children and families, in ways such as checking in on neighbors and friends, and asking if they need anything, including referral to The Family Tree Center or another family serving agency.