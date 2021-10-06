Pioneer School unveils new shade structure

Pioneer School north of Billings unveiled a new shade structure Wednesday, which is part of a "sun safety" initiative headed by RiverStone Health.

The RiverStone Health Cancer Control Team partnered with the school to construct the 20'x20' shade with money acquired from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Our plan in the future is to go ahead and do this with other schools, too," said RiverStone Health's Sheri Pope.

Pope said using RiverStone Health's extra funding to create shade structures at local schools is a way to teach young children the potential dangers of too much sun exposure.

Melissa Schnitzmeier, principal and superintendent of Pioneer School, said the school plans to add an ADA picnic bench under the removable canopy so students can sit and relax in the shade during recess and during outdoor science classes at the adjacent school garden.

She added that the students were happy to have a new addition to their playground.

"We are a small, rural school. We are constantly trying to write grants, so the opportunity to bring this in is big."

"We've only got one shade tree," Schnitzmeier said," so this is huge for us."

