Pioneer School unveils new shade structure

Young Pioneer School students wait in line to get cake pops from RiverStone Health workers during a celebration of a new sun shade Wednesday at Pioneer School in Billings. RiverStone was able to fund the sun shade with extra CDC funding.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Keely Ehnann, of RiverStone Health, places a temporary plaque during a celebration of a new sun shade Wednesday at Pioneer School in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Students receive cake pops from members of RiverStone Health during a celebration of a new sun shade Wednesday at Pioneer School in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
A young student leads her classmates outside during a celebration of a new sun shade Wednesday at Pioneer School in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
A toy sits on the playground during a celebration of a new sun shade Wednesday at Pioneer School in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Principal and superintendent Melissa Schnitzmeier speaks to her students about sun safety during a celebration of a new sun shade Wednesday at Pioneer School in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
The RiverStone Health team poses for a photo during a celebration of a new sun shade Wednesday at Pioneer School in Billings.
Pioneer School north of Billings unveiled a new shade structure Wednesday, which is part of a "sun safety" initiative headed by RiverStone Health.
The RiverStone Health Cancer Control Team partnered with the school to construct the 20'x20' shade with money acquired from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Our plan in the future is to go ahead and do this with other schools, too," said RiverStone Health's Sheri Pope.
Pope said using RiverStone Health's extra funding to create shade structures at local schools is a way to teach young children the potential dangers of too much sun exposure.
Melissa Schnitzmeier, principal and superintendent of Pioneer School, said the school plans to add an ADA picnic bench under the removable canopy so students can sit and relax in the shade during recess and during outdoor science classes at the adjacent school garden.
She added that the students were happy to have a new addition to their playground.
"We are a small, rural school. We are constantly trying to write grants, so the opportunity to bring this in is big."
"We've only got one shade tree," Schnitzmeier said," so this is huge for us."
Photos: Pioneer School unveils new shade structure
As the lake drains its fish are being concentrated in an increasingly smaller pool of water, creating a feeding frenzy for mergansers, a fish-eating duck, and seagulls who are stealing fish from the ducks.
Dozens of people gathered in downtown Billings on Saturday, carrying signs and speaking in solidarity with nationwide protests against restric…
1 of 7
Young Pioneer School students wait in line to get cake pops from RiverStone Health workers during a celebration of a new sun shade Wednesday at Pioneer School in Billings. RiverStone was able to fund the sun shade with extra CDC funding.