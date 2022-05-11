Pitman and Morse will answer public questions in a candidate forum

Yellowstone County Farm Bureau is hosting a candidate forum between incumbent County Commissioner Denis Pitman and challenger Mark Morse on May 24 in the Lockwood School auditorium beginning at 6:30 p.m. Candidates will have an opportunity to speak as well as take questions from the audience. The public is invited and encouraged to bring their questions for the candidates.

“This is such an important race for the residents of Yellowstone County. We wanted to bring these candidates together and give them a platform to share their ideas with the public,” said County President Kathy Teter. “One of our roles as Farm Bureau members is to educate and this seemed like a great opportunity to help people make an informed decision at the polls.”

Following the forum, refreshments will be served by Lockwood FFA members. Those in attendance will also have an opportunity to learn more about Farm Bureau and its role in Montana agriculture.

This event is being held as part of May Membership Month for Montana Farm Bureau, a grassroots organization that advocates for farmers and ranchers, develops policy, and provides agricultural educational opportunities for all.

For more information visit us on Facebook @YellowstoneCountyFarmBureau or by email, ycfarmbureau@gmail.com and mfbf.org.

