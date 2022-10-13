Pitman pins hope on write-in campaign for long shot Yellowstone County commissioners race

Denis Pitman is trying something new.

He's running Yellowstone County's first large-scale write-in campaign to hold onto his seat on the county commission after newcomer Mark Morse beat him in the June primary.

"I lost the Republican primary," Pitman said. "But the system allows me to run (as a write-in.) I'm just going with option B."

That means Pitman won't appear on ballots being mailed out this weekend; the only name voters will see is Morse's. In order for voters to select Pitman, they'll have to fill in the oval next to the blank line on the ballot and write in Pitman's name — or a version of it.

Pitman has submitted to the elections office 30 variants of his name that, should they be written on the ballot, would count as a vote — including Penis Ditman, the spoonerized version of his name that kids shouted at him in middle school.

"So if someone writes in Penis Ditman, whatever," he said.

Pitman acknowledges his write-in campaign is a long shot, but he's hopeful voters will recognize the good he's done over the last six years and choose to keep him in office.

For Morse, who will have no opponent listed with him on the ballot, the work now is to navigate a campaign that initially was over the night he won the Republican primary in June. Since only his name will appear on the ballot for the commissioners race, he wants to keep that name on the minds of voters even though there's not a lot of traditional campaigning to do.

"I'm trying to stay visible," he said.

He's taken out one billboard in town, handed out a dozen or so yard signs and has maintained his digital presence online. But it's not like running a traditional campaign given his lone appearance on the ballot, he said.

"I don't really have an opponent," he said.

He knows Pitman is out there working to familiarize voters with the write-in process. But Morse is more focused on just reminding folks he's the one on the ballot. And so he's keeping his head down and working to connect with voters and remind them why he's running.

That's part of Pitman's message. He believes Morse won the primary on an eruption of anger from county voters, residents who were upset about commissioners placing marijuana back on the ballot in June after it had already been approved by voters the year before.

But more than that, voters appeared to be expressing deep frustration over how commissioners have handled the debate around privatizing management at MetraPark.

Pitman and commissioner Don Jones have been the two proponents for inviting in private companies and having them pitch their ideas for taking over management duties at MetraPark. The two commissioners, against pushback from commissioner John Ostlund, have moved relatively quickly to figure out a deal and have been accused of already having their minds made up about the outcome.

That controversy is one of the big factors that pushed Morse to run against Pitman, and it's been at the heart of his campaign.

"The reason I got into this was open, honest transparent government," Morse said.

He believes the way the Metra management debate has played out has shown anything but transparent and open government.

Pitman sees Morse as an Ostlund lackey and has structured his write-in campaign around the belief that the anger that won Morse the nomination in June has subsided enough for voters to remember Pitman's accomplishments from the last six years.

He pointed to the investment of millions of dollars in MetraPark, the completion of the veterans cemetery in Laurel, reworking mental health funding in the county and opening a satellite office for the Motor Vehicle Division at the First Interstate Arena.

"My biggest failure is a failure to communicate my successes better," he said.

Morse said voters have already made their decision. He believes Pitman's aggressive actions in pushing forward the Metra management debate have disqualified him from office and that elected officials have the responsibility to remain open and transparent with voters.

"I'm not afraid of accountability," Morse said.

Pitman knows he's fighting against the odds with his write-in campaign; he quipped that it'll be an interesting civics lesson. But he also believes in himself and in what he has to offer as a public servant.

"It's a possibility," Pitman said of winning. "Let's see what the voters say."