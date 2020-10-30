Plane crashes near Billings airport

A plane crash near Billings Logan International Airport on Friday night has drawn Billings Fire Department, DNRC, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department, and American Medical Response crews.
First responders located the crash around 8:30 p.m. The plane was found in the forested area off Rimtop Drive north of Airport Road.
Mick McCarthy, the airport's operations supervisor, said the condition of the pilot is unknown at this time.
McCarthy said the model of the plane was reported to be a Cessna 172.
This story will be updated
