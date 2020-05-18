Plane diverts to Billings after passenger's death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Alaska Airlines flight from New York to Seattle landed in Billings Sunday afternoon after a medical emergency led to the death of a passenger.

The 85-year-old woman had a "cardiac event" on the plane and efforts to revive her, including by a doctor on board, were unsuccessful, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said.

Mahoney identified the woman as Brooklyn resident Ann Balsamo. She had multiple underlying medical conditions and died of cardiac arrest, the coroner said.

Before landing, the plane had diverted to Billings because of the medical emergency. The plane landed at about 1:30 p.m.

The woman's body was removed and the aircraft resumed flight, according to according to Kevin Ploehn, director of aviation and transit for the Billings Logan International Airport.

The woman was one of 70 passengers on the Airbus A300 plane. The Airbus A300 can hold more than 300 passengers but is usually configured for between 220 and 250, according to Ploehn.

