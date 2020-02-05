Plane that crashed, killing all 4 occupants, hit radio tower 65 feet above ground, early report shows

It's believed the crash occurred on a Saturday at about 6 p.m.

At 5:53 p.m., the weather report indicated few clouds with 10 miles of visibility at the nearest observation site, 27 nautical miles from the crash site. The sun set that day at 4:51 p.m.

Later that evening the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office was contacted about an overdue aircraft and began searching for the plane. Sheriff Mike Linder reached the crash site Sunday morning by helicopter and found no one alive. Linder previously described how it appeared the plane hit a guy wire on a radio tower and tumbled down Dunn Mountain before coming to a rest in an area with numerous coulees that was difficult for responders to access.

The radar indicated the plane was on a straight track toward Roundup before it crashed, according to the report. The radar track stopped picking up the plane's signal at 6:01 p.m., "about 700 ft from the accident site," according to the report. In this case the accident site refers to the initial point of impact and the radar tracker location is approximate.