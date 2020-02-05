Plane that crashed, killing all 4 occupants, hit radio tower 65 feet above ground, early report shows

A preliminary report published by the National Transportation Safety Board offers additional details about a Jan. 11 airplane crash between Billings and Roundup near Dunn Mountain that killed four men in January.
The report offers no conclusions about what caused the low-flying airplane to strike a radio tower before crashing into nearby mountainous terrain.
The plane struck a 185-foot radio tower 65 feet above the ground, according to the report. The tower wasn't lit or marked, but it didn't have to be. Only towers taller than 200 feet need to be lit and marked on aeronautical maps, according to the FAA.
It can take a year or more after a crash for the NTSB to release its full findings. A second report with more facts will likely be released about 18 months after the crash.
It's unclear how closely the federal organization will adhere to that timeline. The NTSB had said in response to questions about this crash that preliminary crash reports are usually published 7 to 10 days after an investigation is opened. This preliminary report was published online about 23 days after the crash.
The recently released report offers a more detailed breakdown of departure times and destinations, describes in more detail the structural damage caused by the plane's collision with a radio tower, and also provides a rough map of the debris field and crash area. It also includes information about weather and flying conditions around the time of the crash.
The pilot of the Cessna airplane had planned on "a recreational flight" from Billings with intermediate stops in Hardin and Roundup, according to a family member interviewed by the NTSB for its report. The pilot was expected to return home at about 7:30 p.m.
The report does not identify the pilot, but Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder had previously said Dr. David Healow was listed as the pilot.
According to Federal Aviation Administration records Healow was certified as an airline transport pilot, flight instructor and ground instructor. Healow is the only one of the crash victims whose name turned up on the FAA's online Airmen database.
The plane departed Billings for Hardin at about 4:56 p.m. It landed in Hardin at about 5:15 p.m., before departing again 25 minutes later headed for Roundup.
The Gazette previously reported that three of the men in the crash, Rusty Jungels, Mikel Peterson and Raymond Rumbold, had all been either residents of a sober living home in Billings or in the process of moving into it. Healow's obituary noted that he had been a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was decades into recovery. His recent passion had been providing sober living opportunities to others, the obituary said.
It's believed the crash occurred on a Saturday at about 6 p.m.
At 5:53 p.m., the weather report indicated few clouds with 10 miles of visibility at the nearest observation site, 27 nautical miles from the crash site. The sun set that day at 4:51 p.m.
Later that evening the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office was contacted about an overdue aircraft and began searching for the plane. Sheriff Mike Linder reached the crash site Sunday morning by helicopter and found no one alive. Linder previously described how it appeared the plane hit a guy wire on a radio tower and tumbled down Dunn Mountain before coming to a rest in an area with numerous coulees that was difficult for responders to access.
The radar indicated the plane was on a straight track toward Roundup before it crashed, according to the report. The radar track stopped picking up the plane's signal at 6:01 p.m., "about 700 ft from the accident site," according to the report. In this case the accident site refers to the initial point of impact and the radar tracker location is approximate.
A diagram included in the report shows the main wreckage of the plane was found about 1,450 feet from where it struck the radio tower and a guy wire. Various pieces of the plane were found along the debris path from the tower to the main wreckage. Investigators could see damage to the radio and guy wire tower when they arrived on scene. "The initial impact point was marked by several bent cross members and a broken guy wire about 65 feet high on an approximate 185 foot-tall radio tower," the report says.
Sections of the left wing were found 100 feet north of the tower and two of those pieces had "longitudinal signatures consistent with impacting a wire," according to the report. The remainder of the left wing was found about 1,100 feet away, and a 5-foot long "intermediate ground scar" from the crash began about 100 feet from where the remainder of the left wing was found. The ground scar was about 250 feet from the main wreckage.
The report says that "several airframe and engine fragments were distributed along the energy path. The main wreckage of the plane was found in a coulee and included the right wing, fuselage, empennage (tail) and engine." The report says there was no fire and no explosion as a result of the crash.