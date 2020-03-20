Planning and Community Services Department closing offices, continuing customer services

Until further notice, Planning and Community Services Department offices will be closed to the public starting the week of March 23, the city announced Friday in a press release. A soft closure will start Monday, March 23 to inform customers, and a full closure will be in effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

Staff will be at work in the office answering phones, checking email and processing plans and applications. Services will not cease with this change.

There will be a pick up and drop off area set up in the first-floor conference room of the Miller Building where customers for Building, Planning and Code Enforcement may drop off materials and pick up completed plans and applications during regular business hours.

Online tools may be accessed through Citizen Access Portal at services.billingsmt.gov/citizenaccess. More application access capability online will be available in the coming weeks.

Anyone needing assistance may also call 406-247-8676 or go to ci.billings.mt.us/103/Planning-Community-Services.

Love 0 Funny 12 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0