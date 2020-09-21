Planning ramps up for construction of West End Reservoir and Inner Belt Loop corridor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City planners have started to put in place the final pieces for a massive new reservoir to be constructed on Billings' West End.

The reservoir will be developed in the old gravel pit and vacant field that sits on either side of Hesper Road between 48th Street West and Shiloh Road.

The project will create a backup water supply for Billings, which has in reserve only hours' worth of water should some kind of emergency prevent the city from drawing from the Yellowstone River, its only water source.

Once the reservoir is built and filled, Billings will have an additional 20 million gallons of water in reserve. However, for the reservoir water to be viable for residents, the city has to clean it and so before the reservoir goes in the city will build a water treatment plant on the site.

The project is paid for through water fees collected when residents pay their water bills. Legally, those fees can be used only for water treatment and the operation and maintenance of water treatment facilities.

The hope for the reservoir is that it not only acts as a backup water supply for the city in an emergency but that it also becomes a recreational destination for city residents and visitors, open to fishing, boating and swimming.