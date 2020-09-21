Planning ramps up for construction of West End Reservoir and Inner Belt Loop corridor

City planners have started to put in place the final pieces for a massive new reservoir to be constructed on Billings' West End.
The reservoir will be developed in the old gravel pit and vacant field that sits on either side of Hesper Road between 48th Street West and Shiloh Road.
The project will create a backup water supply for Billings, which has in reserve only hours' worth of water should some kind of emergency prevent the city from drawing from the Yellowstone River, its only water source.
Once the reservoir is built and filled, Billings will have an additional 20 million gallons of water in reserve. However, for the reservoir water to be viable for residents, the city has to clean it and so before the reservoir goes in the city will build a water treatment plant on the site.
The project is paid for through water fees collected when residents pay their water bills. Legally, those fees can be used only for water treatment and the operation and maintenance of water treatment facilities.
The hope for the reservoir is that it not only acts as a backup water supply for the city in an emergency but that it also becomes a recreational destination for city residents and visitors, open to fishing, boating and swimming.
In order to do that, the reservoir will need amenities like a dock, boat ramp, picnic pavilions, a beach and other features, the costs for which the city won't be able to cover on its own.
And so city planners are looking to get creative.
To raise money for those amenities, planners will apply for various grants and seek opportunities for funding partnerships with private groups.
"Nothing's off the table as far as we're concerned," city engineer Debi Meling told city council members Monday night.
Flush with $11.6 million in federal grant money, the Billings City Council also heard plans for the Inner Belt Loop, a road project that will be paid in part by those federal dollars.
The belt loop will connect the Heights to Billings' West End, bringing Wicks Lane overland to the Zimmerman Trail-Highway 3 intersection.
The goal of the Inner Belt Loop is to boost commercial and residential development in the Heights and reduce traffic along Main Street, particularly where it bottlenecks at MetraPark and Airport Road. It will also improve access to and from the area for public safety and emergency vehicles.
Originally, construction on the road was slated to begin in 2027, the time it would have taken the city to save up enough gas tax revenue to pay for the project. With the federal grant money now available, Billings could start construction as soon as next year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.