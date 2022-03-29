Plans for free Wi-Fi in Billings parks scrapped

The Billings parks department has scrapped plans to install free Wi-Fi in eight city parks after city parks and law enforcement officials expressed concerns about safety.

City council approved the plan with a 9-2 vote in December.

The city has on hand funding from two federal sources, Community Development Block Grants and COVID-funded grants, to make several improvements at eight city parks this spring. Part of those improvements included the plan to install public Wi-Fi.

"After careful consideration, the Parks and Recreation Department is recommending not to move forward with the project to install Wi-Fi in the Parks due to several concerns that we believe either cannot be resolved, or the potential risks outweigh potential benefits," city administrator Chris Kukulski said in a statement. "Our largest concerns stem from a perspective of public safety, funding, and the ability to filter internet content."

The police officer assigned to the parks department along with other law enforcement officials worried that free Wi-Fi there would "attract more nefarious activity to the parks, increase transient camping/loitering and increase drinking and drug use in the parks."

The idea for Wi-Fi in the parks came out of the pandemic. Park services saw a noticeable spike in city park use during the first 18 months of the pandemic and that inspired the Community Development Board to look at parks as a way to improve low-income neighborhoods.

Typically, federal community development funds are used to help improve low-income housing and help first-time homebuyers. However, the funds may also be used to improve low income communities and neighborhoods.

Rates of access to affordable or free internet in low-income neighborhoods are considerably lower than in other parts of the city, which can act as a significant barrier for some to improve their living situations, according to the Community Development Board.

Giving residents of these neighborhoods access to free internet allows them access to online doctor visits, job services and other resources that would otherwise be unavailable to them, the board said.

On the list for the Wi-Fi installation were North Park, South Park, Pioneer Park, Optimist Park, Central Park, Arrowhead Park, Highland Park and Comanche Park. The cost was estimated at roughly $5,000 per park.

