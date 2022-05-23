Plans for possible Billings rec center takes another step forward

The focus on what a possible community recreation center in Billings would look like has sharpened just a little more.

The committee tasked with studying the center's feasibility and gathering feedback from city residents has created its first rough sketch of what the facility would include. Previously, the city was looking at two basic options.

The base model, presented to Billings City Council members Monday night, will include four full-size basketball courts that can be converted into eight smaller courts, accommodating other sports like volleyball.

It would include a competition pool and a leisure or recreation pool, a group fitness center, an ice rink and indoor community gathering and playground space.

The center would be built on land acquired by the city next to Amend Park at the corner of King Avenue East and South Billings Boulevard. The property is large enough that the city would be able to add onto the rec center as need arose.

A&E Design, which is overseeing the creating of the plans, commissioned a statistically valid survey that was sent out to residents earlier this spring. The survey compiled results from 555 people and found that the features of highest priority for the city was a competition and leisure pool, sports courts, an ice rink and fitness space.

The survey didn't ask respondents about how best to pay for the facility, and this likely will be the project's biggest sticking point.

The recreation and aquatic center base model carries a price tag of $74.7 million. A quarter of that would likely come from the South Billings Urban Renewal District and its tax increment finance dollars. The rest likely would be paid for through a bond that residents would vote on.

The committee is optimistic. Feedback on the project has been overwhelmingly positive and come from all over the city and from large numbers of residents.

"If you build it, they will use it and they will pay to use it," said Shaun Seedhouse, a member of the committee and an advocate for building an additional ice rink in Billings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.