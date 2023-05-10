A new housing development on the West End of Billings is moving forward.

The Utah-based Havenpark Communities plans to expand the Golden Meadows Mobile Home Park near 32nd Street West and King Avenue, adding 276 lots with new manufactured homes.

City council voted unanimously on April 24 to allow the project to proceed with conditions to be met before final plans are approved.

Robbie Pratt, the co-founder and CEO of Havenpark, said he’s seen a dramatic shift in Montana’s housing market during the past few years with significant population growth creating a spike in demand for housing.

Since 2018, his company has bought up parks in Great Falls, Kalispell and Billings, where it owns Cherry Creek in the Heights, Golden Acres on the West End and Meadowlark on the South Side.

Havenpark bought the Golden Meadows property in 2019. The sale included the existing park and undeveloped land adjacent to it that was already zoned for manufactured homes.

Pratt said once the subdivision is complete, the company plans to bring in new mobile homes that will be available for rent or sale.

He estimates an average cost of about $1,500 a month to rent or buy one of the homes in the park. Sizes are expected to range from about 1,000 to 1,800 square feet, with two, three and four bedroom layouts available.

A traffic study for the expansion showed the new park would bring an estimated 7% increase in traffic to the area. Havenpark will be required to contribute money for improvements along 32nd Street West, including the intersections at King Avenue, Gabel Road and Monad.

Pratt said he expects to spend the next few months working with the city to finalize plans so they can be approved by the end of the year. He hopes to break ground next spring and complete construction by the fall of 2025.