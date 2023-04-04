The mission statement of Billings Public Schools is displayed prominently throughout its district buildings: to inspire, educate and empower its students to be responsible and innovative global citizens who achieve their full potential. One former student who exemplified this will soon be memorialized at the Lincoln Center.

Former Billings student and noted suffragist Hazel Hunkins will soon have a plaque installed on the grounds of the campus she used to attend when the building still operated as Billings High School. The plaque was commissioned and funded through the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and presented to the district board of trustees in February by members of the Billings League of Women Voters.

It will be the latest addition to the National Votes for Women Trail, a collection of sites across the country marking its history of women’s suffrage. The league’s committee chair Judy Senteney was contacted over a year ago to find a location in Billings that was appropriate to honor her legacy.

“Totally impressed and awed,” she said of her reaction upon first learning about Hunkins. “Here was this amazing woman who fought for all women’s rights and then we come to find out that she’s from here.”

While attending Billings High School, Hunkins participated on the school’s debate team and would eventually become valedictorian of the 1908 class.

Following graduation, Hunkins would earn a degree in chemistry in Poughkeepsie, New York and teach at the University of Missouri before returning to Billings in 1916. When she was unable to find a job as a chemist simply because she was a woman, she became impassioned towards achieving equal rights for women and joined the Woman’s National Party in 1916.

With the sole intention of granting women the right to vote, she quickly found herself in Washington, D.C., picketing in front of the White House alongside the likes of Alice Paul, Clara Louise Rowe and other Silent Sentinels. Her efforts would continue for years despite counter-protests, criticism from local and national newspapers, multiple arrests and a hunger strike until their goal was finally achieved. On June 4, 1919, the 19th Amendment passed Congress and was ratified Aug. 18, 1920.

Hunkins would then move to England to write for the Chicago Tribune while still remaining active in civil rights for women that included advocating for equal pay, promotion and employment along with birth control and abortion rights in the 1960s.

The idea was to originally place the plaque at the location of either her childhood home or her parents’ business on North Broadway. With the house demolished and the building now housing Rebels and Razors, both were rejected due to a lack of visibility.

Looking for viable destinations, fellow league member and former SD2 trustee Pam Ellis suggested that they ask the board for permission to install it at the school she attended.

The decision to approve the marker’s installation was tabled to next month's meeting to give trustees time to learn more about Hunkins’ life and legacy before voting on it.

Additionally, trustee Dr. Roger Santala said they should only approve the plaque on district property if it acknowledged Hunkins’ ties to the school and her accomplishments.

“That seems like a serious oversight,” he said at the February meeting.

It was agreed then that this information would be added in some capacity and may be featured on the plaque’s pole, one of the benches on the south side of the property or elsewhere. Additionally, educational pamphlets are planned to be distributed at the Moss Mansion, Billings Chamber of Commerce and Western Heritage Center to share her story.

The final location has yet to be decided but a dedication ceremony for the plaque is scheduled for May 18 at the Lincoln Center at 3:30 p.m. and will include guest speakers from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, the Billings League of Women Voters and others.

The plaque is the latest addition to the reappraisal of Hunkins’ legacy in Billings and Montana. The Wester Heritage Center has held various exhibits highlighting the life of Hunkins for over 10 years with one traveling across the state in 2020.

A lesson plan was also developed by Billings school librarian Ruth Ferris with the Montana Historical Society in 2014 that is currently available to high school teachers to incorporate into their classes. It is designed to teach students about the suffrage movement.

Senteney hopes the plaque will be the latest addition in both remembering Hunkins and teaching her story to future generations in Billings.

“Hopefully this will spark some curiosity in some students,” Senteney said.