Play at Skyview gives voice to teenage experiences

A play being performed at Skyview High School this week draws its material directly from interviews with dozens of students and staff in what the playwright and director is calling a form of documentary theater. The play looks to give voice to the life of teens and school staff members in Billings, including during the pandemic, and to inspire empathy and compassion.
Behind "Converge" is Sarah Butts, a director and playwright living in Billings who has spent the last year working on the project, including interviewing roughly 50 Skyview students and staff members who volunteered to share their stories.
A similar process was used for a 2019 play that Butts wrote and then directed in Great Falls called "Converge: E Pluribus Unum."
"The goal of the project was really to help communicate the depth and breadth of the sort of struggles that a lot of young people, especially, are dealing with in our communities. So, that was the goal of the play, and so now we've repeated it in Skyview," Butts said. The play also represents those struggles as they are faced by educators and families.
Topics addressed in the play include mental health, suicide, ostracism, trauma, food and housing insecurity
Butts said that in constructing the play she has tried to keep in mind the need to balance out the play's presentation of heavier content with joy and hope.
In Great Falls, she said there "was this disconnect in the community" between people working in schools, working with young people, and other residents.
After the live performances there will be a chance to talk with cast and Skyview staff and administration. The play is funded by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, according to Butts. She estimates the play goes for a little over an hour.
The 12 cast members for the Skyview play will all be onstage simultaneously for the performance, which sometimes directly quotes from the interviews Butts conducted. The play will include original musical compositions from Skyview graduate and University of Montana School of Music student Jacob Logan.
One of the actors, 16-year-old junior Shadie Wallette, was among the people interviewed by Butts. Wallette said she talked about what it's like to be a Native American student at Skyview, and how she has heard some white students criticizing the idea of resources being devoted to help Native American students at Skyview, including a hang-out space for the All Nations Indian Club.
In some cases she feels like non-Native students don't understand some of the specific fears of their Native American classmates, like missing and murdered Indigenous people, some of whom are kids.
Wallette said being both white and Native American, with both Crow and Sioux grandparents, also complicates things for her. In the past she's had people tell her she's too white to be Native and others have told her she's too Native to be white. "It's like a constant I don't belong anywhere," she said.
That complicated sense of belonging is part of what has drawn her to performing arts, especially musical theater, and part of what has made the last year so difficult.
"When we do musical theater, we're all contributing to make this bigger thing," she said. "And it doesn't matter what, like, race you are, what height, what age, what gender, you know, it doesn't matter. Because you can sing and you can let your feelings out and you can just be a part of this community.
Wallette had been in a Shrek musical production last year that got canceled by the pandemic within weeks of its debut. This year she opted to learn from home out of concern for her grandparents. They live down the street and are a constant part of her family life, Wallette said. Her family has adopted a vigilant system of mask wearing, ordering groceries online, and limiting other potential exposures.
Not being in-person at school this year has also meant she's had to give up the choir class she loves. "Singing was, is, a big part of my life," she said. "It really hit, you know. I love choir and I was so sad I couldn't be a part of it."
Another student performing in "Converge" is 16-year-old Skyview junior Kai Arendt. Unlike Wallette, Arendt said she isn't much of a singer and hadn't been a part of theater at Skyview in the past. But she saw a poster advertising the play and having never had a chance to act before, decided to try it.
The mental health portions of the play resonate most strongly with Arendt. "It's good that this is pushing and showing the way that mental health affects teens, particularly in our school. Because it is a very big issue. And so many of my friends, and myself struggle with it."
Some of the play's monologues also focus on gender and sexuality. Arendt said she is vice president of the Sexuality and Gender Alliance or SAGA club at Skyview.
"It's good to see people talking about it, because it's often something that was brushed under the rug," she said. "In Billings, we just have such an issue with trying to accept people from the LGTBQIA community. I'm really glad this play is bringing it up because schools have a lot of trouble bringing it up at all."
Arendt is in school this year, but the pandemic has still had an effect. Recalling her experience last year, she said the isolation of the pandemic was difficult.
"I've had a very difficult time sorting out my own emotions versus my opinions versus my thoughts on it," she said. "Frankly, I still don't know whether it was the right move to open up schools or not. I don't know of more people ended up getting hurt or sick because of that."
The fact that "Converge" is drawn from real experiences of her peers has made the project even more meaningful to Arendt. That has affected her approach to rehearsal and preparation by making her think with more precision about how to deliver her lines. There's a temptation sometimes to emphasize things too strongly, but that isn't always accurate.
A video of the performance is also scheduled to be shown at the Child and Family Services Montana Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect Conference later this month.