Play at Skyview gives voice to teenage experiences

Another student performing in "Converge" is 16-year-old Skyview junior Kai Arendt. Unlike Wallette, Arendt said she isn't much of a singer and hadn't been a part of theater at Skyview in the past. But she saw a poster advertising the play and having never had a chance to act before, decided to try it.

The mental health portions of the play resonate most strongly with Arendt. "It's good that this is pushing and showing the way that mental health affects teens, particularly in our school. Because it is a very big issue. And so many of my friends, and myself struggle with it."

Some of the play's monologues also focus on gender and sexuality. Arendt said she is vice president of the Sexuality and Gender Alliance or SAGA club at Skyview.

"It's good to see people talking about it, because it's often something that was brushed under the rug," she said. "In Billings, we just have such an issue with trying to accept people from the LGTBQIA community. I'm really glad this play is bringing it up because schools have a lot of trouble bringing it up at all."

Arendt is in school this year, but the pandemic has still had an effect. Recalling her experience last year, she said the isolation of the pandemic was difficult.