Police arrest man after 7-hour standoff in midtown Billings

SWAT team shouts instructions to suspect refusing to come out of house.

Billings Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in his midtown house after a Sunday night shooting.

The suspect was taken into custody inside the house at about 2 a.m., Monday, police said in a statement on social media.

The man barricaded himself in a home at 1207 Burlington Avenue after several shots were fired in the area at about 6 p.m.

Police found a man shot to death in the 1200 block of Avenue F.

Soon after, police and a SWAT team surrounded the house. The county’s armored truck pulled up to the home’s front door and a fire truck and several ambulances waited nearby.

Beginning at about 8 p.m., police using a loud speaker repeated commands for the homicide suspect to surrender.

"1207 Burlington, come out now with your hands up," police ordered, repeating the request several times. "This is the Billings Police Department. If you do not comply, we cannot guarantee your safety. Come out with your hands up. Do it now."

It is the first homicide of the new year.

Police surround 1207 Burlington Avenue behind the Albertsons off of 12th Street West and Grand Avenue for an active shooter around 6 p.m. on Sunday night.
