Police arrest man after report woman was held against her will at Billings hotel

A 37-year-old Billings man was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of kidnapping and multiple other crimes.

Police arrested Adam Wilson on Sunday after receiving a report that a 56-year-old Billings woman was being held against her will and was in danger at the SureStay Hotel on the 3000 block of King Avenue West.

The initial call came in at about 2:24 a.m. and the incident had ended by about 5 a.m.

The man arrested was identified as Adam Wilson in a Billings Police Department press release issued Monday morning by Lt. Brandon Wooley.

The law enforcement response to the hotel included the Billings Police Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and SWAT.

The police response ended without injuries, according to Wooley, who wrote that police "were able to successfully de-escalate the situation."

Wilson had several outstanding warrants and was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, partner family member assault third offense, assault with a weapon, obstructing and resisting arrest, according to the BPD press release.

