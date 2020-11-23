 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest man after report woman was held against her will at Billings hotel
editor's pick alert top story

Police arrest man after report woman was held against her will at Billings hotel

{{featured_button_text}}
Hotel standoff

Billings police and sheriff's deputies surround the SureStay Plus Hotel at 3040 King Avenue West at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A 37-year-old Billings man was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of kidnapping and multiple other crimes.

Police arrested Adam Wilson on Sunday after receiving a report that a 56-year-old Billings woman was being held against her will and was in danger at the SureStay Hotel on the 3000 block of King Avenue West.

The initial call came in at about 2:24 a.m. and the incident had ended by about 5 a.m.

Hotel standoff

Billings police and sheriff's deputies surround the SureStay Plus Hotel at 3040 King Avenue West at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man arrested was identified as Adam Wilson in a Billings Police Department press release issued Monday morning by Lt. Brandon Wooley.

The law enforcement response to the hotel included the Billings Police Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and SWAT.

Hotel standoff

Billings police and sheriff's deputies surround the SureStay Plus Hotel at 3040 King Avenue West at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The police response ended without injuries, according to Wooley, who wrote that police "were able to successfully de-escalate the situation."

Wilson had several outstanding warrants and was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, partner family member assault third offense, assault with a weapon, obstructing and resisting arrest, according to the BPD press release.

1
1
2
2
5

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Onyx, the new wolf at ZooMontana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News