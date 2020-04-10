Police ask for help finding missing Billings girl

The Billings Police Department is asking for help finding a 13-year-old Billings girl who went missing Friday.
Deeanna Price, 13, was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the Colton Boulevard area in Billings, according to a social media post on the Billings Police Department Twitter page. A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was issued around 7:40 p.m.
She is 5-feet-3-inches tall with long dark brown hair, brown eyes, freckles and weighs 111 pounds. According to the post, Deeanna took her iPod and earbuds with her and has a learning and social needs disability. She is considered at risk. She left her home wearing pajamas and a brown leather coat, according to the advisory.
Anyone with information on Deeanna's whereabouts should call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200 or KlaasKIDS at 855-733-5567.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.