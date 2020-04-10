You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police ask for help finding missing Billings girl
editor's pick topical alert top story

Police ask for help finding missing Billings girl

{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Police Department is asking for help finding a 13-year-old Billings girl who went missing Friday.

Deeanna Price, 13, was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the Colton Boulevard area in Billings, according to a social media post on the Billings Police Department Twitter page. A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was issued around 7:40 p.m.

She is 5-feet-3-inches tall with long dark brown hair, brown eyes, freckles and weighs 111 pounds. According to the post, Deeanna took her iPod and earbuds with her and has a learning and social needs disability. She is considered at risk. She left her home wearing pajamas and a brown leather coat, according to the advisory.

Anyone with information on Deeanna's whereabouts should call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200 or KlaasKIDS at 855-733-5567.

Deeanna Price

The Billings Police Department is asking for help finding 13-year-old Deeanna Price who went missing Friday.

 Billings Police Department
0
0
1
30
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News