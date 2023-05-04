The Billings Police Department is asking the public help in its investigation of a recent homicide.

A Billings man was shot and killed at a carnival east of downtown Billings Saturday, and detectives are searching for any kind of photos or footage taken in the area the night of the shooting.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired at a carnival in the parking lot of Berry’s Cherries near MetraPark. There were previous reports of a large group of juveniles assaulting someone attempting to drive away from the carnival in a vehicle.

When police reached the parking lot, they found the body of Kian Manuel Banderas, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 20 years old and a father of two. The carnival grounds were taped off by police into the following morning.

Investigators determined that several people fled on foot and on bicycles after the shooting, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick wrote in a statement issued Thursday. They traveled toward Sixth Avenue North from North Seventh Street and into the neighborhoods surrounding North Park. BPD has provided an aerial snapshot highlighting the region where they may have ran.

Detectives are asking anyone who attended the carnival on Friday or Saturday to look through any photos or videos they may have taken that might assist in identifying those connected to the shooting. Police are also asking home and business owners in the area to look through surveillance footage of Saturday from 10:50 to 11:30 p.m.

Anyone willing to share photos or footage that may assist in this investigation can contact BPD Det. Annalisa Jones at jonesa@billingsmt.gov.

Yellowstone County has seen at least six homicides in 2023, and prosecutors have filed criminal charges in connection to half of those cases.