Police car and motorcyclist collide in West End

A motorcyclist is being treated for injuries after colliding with a Billings Police Department cruiser that was responding to a robbery report Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

The cruiser was traveling north on 24th Street West with its lights and sirens on when, according to a tweet from BPD, a motorcycle traveling east on Broadwater Avenue struck the vehicle.

Billings police Sgt. Harley Cagle said the motorcyclist failed to yield and struck the patrol car from the rear, lifting him from the bike. He was conscious at the time of being taken to the hospital, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police also confirmed no arrests had been made, and nobody was injured following the reported robbery on Yellowstone Avenue.

A string of fatal motorcycle crashes have been reported throughout southeastern Montana in the past week, including two fatal collisions Saturday in Big Horn and Yellowstone Counties. On Sunday, a motorcycle crash on I-90 near the City Center exit resulted in the death of a 54-year-old Billings man.

