Police car and motorcyclist collide on West End

At motorcyclist in being treated for injuries after colliding with a Billings Police Department cruiser that was responding to robbery report Wednesday.

The cruiser was traveling north on 24th Street West with its lights and sirens on when, according to a tweet from BPD, a motorcycle traveling east on Broadwater Avenue struck the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was conscious at the time of being taken to the hospital, and an investigation is ongoing.

Billings Police also confirmed no arrests had been made, and nobody was injured following the reported robbery on Yellowstone Avenue.

