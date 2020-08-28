Police detain man suspected in burglary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police have detained a man who was hiding inside a business on Shiloh Crossing in a suspected attempted burglary early Friday morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m. police detained a 31-year-old Billings man who was hiding in the ceiling between Strip Waxing Salon and Computer Village at 1001 Shiloh Crossing, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a BPD tweet.

The man was "detained and being evaluated by medical," he said in the tweet.

The man appeared to have fallen from the ceiling after police arrived.

Multiple police cars, a firetruck and American Medical Response were on scene early Friday morning.

Wooley did not immediately return a phone call seeking additional information.

