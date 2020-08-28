 Skip to main content
Police detain man suspected in burglary
top story

Police detain man suspected in burglary

burglary

A man is checked by paramedics after police received a burglary alarm and surrounded the STRIP Waxing Salon and Computer Village in Shiloh Crossing. A 31 year old male was arrested after he fell through the ceiling where he was trying to hide from officers.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

Police have detained a man who was hiding inside a business on Shiloh Crossing in a suspected attempted burglary early Friday morning. 

Just after 6:30 a.m. police detained a 31-year-old Billings man who was hiding in the ceiling between Strip Waxing Salon and Computer Village at 1001 Shiloh Crossing, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a BPD tweet.

The man was "detained and being evaluated by medical," he said in the tweet.

The man appeared to have fallen from the ceiling after police arrived. 

Multiple police cars, a firetruck and American Medical Response were on scene early Friday morning. 

Wooley did not immediately return a phone call seeking additional information. 

