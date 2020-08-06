Police end search for 2 armed men in Billings Heights; no suspects located

After more than three hours, law enforcement officials ended their search for two armed males Thursday morning below the Rims in the Billings Heights.
The males are suspects in a shooting that happened earlier Thursday morning in Shepherd and left one person injured.
The suspects were pursued into Billings by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office before they drove down a dead-end street, abandoned their allegedly stolen vehicle in someone's backyard at the precipice of the Rims and fled on foot armed with a rifle, according to Billings Police Department Chief Rich St. John.
"A safety sweep of the area was completed without locating the suspects," Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a department social media post at the conclusion of the multi-hour search.
Police had alerted residents of the area to stay in their homes, lock their doors and call law enforcement if they saw anything suspicious. Warnings were also given using the county's CodeRED emergency alert app, which notified residents near the search area to shelter in place.
The shelter in place order was lifted at the conclusion of the search, Wooley confirmed.
The search began at around 9 a.m. and ended about 12:15 p.m.
There were no injuries to law enforcement during the search and anyone with additional information is asked to contact police dispatch, Wooley said.
Earlier Thursday morning a Shepherd property owner apparently interrupted and ultimately stopped a theft or burglary by confronting two individuals. The property owner then got in a vehicle and chased after the two suspects.
One of the suspects fired at the property owner, hitting the windshield and striking the person either directly or with a ricochet or direct shot, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said during a press conference Thursday.
The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be stolen, according to St. John. As the sheriff's office pursued, it was driven into a backyard on the 600 block of Sahara Drive, a cul-de-sac that forms a dead-end, before police believe the suspects ditched the vehicle and bailed into an area below the Rims along Alkali Creek that is heavy with foliage.
One of the suspects may be Native American and the other may be white, the chief said. Law enforcement believe the men remained armed with the rifle when they ran away in the Heights, St. John said.
"We also believe there is a second vehicle that might be associated with it, another stolen vehicle. It's a white pickup flatbed, taken out of the county. I'm not sure what the details are," St. John said. "Again, very early on this trying to sort things. It's possible there were other people with them and they didn't go down the dead-end street."
The men ran from the abandoned vehicle and “ran along the edge of the Rims of Alkali Creek,” Billings PD Assistant Chief Jeremy House said earlier Thursday morning.
Anyone within a mile of the search was asked to lock their doors and call law enforcement if they saw anything suspicious, according to House.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and BPD worked together in the search effort, which involved tactical teams. The Montana Highway Patrol also assisted. The U.S. Marshals were also involved and were working on tracking down leads, according to St. John.
At one point St. John said there was some consideration given to using drones in the search.
"We'll bring whatever resources we need, at this point," St. John said.
While the search was still ongoing just before noon, St. John said that the search perimeter had narrowed but that law enforcement were proceeding with an abundance of caution because they believed the men to have the rifle.
"That obviously gives us great concern. Number one, the propensity to use a firearm and number two the reach that it has and then the area that our officers are operating in," St. John said.
The police chief wasn't aware of witnesses pointing law enforcement in the direction of the suspects, and added that the vehicle was abandoned in a quiet neighborhood fairly early in the morning at about 9 a.m.
This story will be updated.
