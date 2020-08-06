Police end search for 2 armed men in Billings Heights; no suspects located

The men ran from the abandoned vehicle and “ran along the edge of the Rims of Alkali Creek,” Billings PD Assistant Chief Jeremy House said earlier Thursday morning.

Anyone within a mile of the search was asked to lock their doors and call law enforcement if they saw anything suspicious, according to House.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and BPD worked together in the search effort, which involved tactical teams. The Montana Highway Patrol also assisted. The U.S. Marshals were also involved and were working on tracking down leads, according to St. John.

At one point St. John said there was some consideration given to using drones in the search.

"We'll bring whatever resources we need, at this point," St. John said.

While the search was still ongoing just before noon, St. John said that the search perimeter had narrowed but that law enforcement were proceeding with an abundance of caution because they believed the men to have the rifle.

"That obviously gives us great concern. Number one, the propensity to use a firearm and number two the reach that it has and then the area that our officers are operating in," St. John said.