Police end search in Billings Heights; 2 male Shepherd shooting suspects not located

After more than three hours scouring a heavily wooded portion of the Heights where the Rims run along Alkali Creek, law enforcement officials ended their search Thursday for two armed males suspected to having been involved in a shooting and vehicle theft in Shepherd.

The broader search for both individuals is ongoing.

The shooting in Shepherd left a 60-year-old Yellowstone County man with what Sheriff Mike Linder described as injuries that did not appear to be life threatening after he was hit with a single bullet.

In a press release issued just before 4 p.m. Linder revealed that in addition to the shooting, the two individuals are also suspected in the theft of a white Ford pickup truck from a residence on Cline Road. The theft happened after the shooting.

That pickup was last seen headed towards Billings on Highway 312 shortly before 9 a.m.

The shooting victim witnessed someone stealing an ATV ramp from his vehicle and then attempted to follow the suspects, according to Linder.

Earlier in the day Billings Police Department Chief Rich St. John had said he believed the property owner confronted the thieves and pursued in a vehicle.