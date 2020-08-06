Police end search in Billings Heights; 2 male Shepherd shooting suspects not located

After more than three hours scouring a heavily wooded portion of the Heights where the Rims run along Alkali Creek, law enforcement officials ended their search Thursday for two armed males suspected to having been involved in a shooting and vehicle theft in Shepherd.
The broader search for both individuals is ongoing.
The shooting in Shepherd left a 60-year-old Yellowstone County man with what Sheriff Mike Linder described as injuries that did not appear to be life threatening after he was hit with a single bullet.
In a press release issued just before 4 p.m. Linder revealed that in addition to the shooting, the two individuals are also suspected in the theft of a white Ford pickup truck from a residence on Cline Road. The theft happened after the shooting.
That pickup was last seen headed towards Billings on Highway 312 shortly before 9 a.m.
The shooting victim witnessed someone stealing an ATV ramp from his vehicle and then attempted to follow the suspects, according to Linder.
Earlier in the day Billings Police Department Chief Rich St. John had said he believed the property owner confronted the thieves and pursued in a vehicle.
Police believe the man was shot by someone in the passenger seat of the blue Toyota pickup truck that later spurred the Alkali Creek search after it was found abandoned in a Heights neighborhood. According to St. John the blue Toyota is a stolen vehicle.
The shooting happened on the 7000 block of Highway 312 at roughly 9 a.m., according to Linder. The sheriff's office believes the theft of the pickup truck from the Cline Road residence happened shortly after the shooting
Linder provided a detailed description of the pickup stolen from Cline Road, saying it was a white 2016 Ford F350, four-door flatbed pickup with a black, heavy-duty front bumper and grill guard. The flatbed also has a hydraulic bale handler.
"There is little doubt that these incidents and the people involved are connected," Linder said. Anyone with information or who may have seen suspicious activity or persons is asked to call city-county dispatch at 406-657-8200 or to call 911.
After the blue Toyota pickup was found abandoned in the backyard of a home on the 600 block of Sahara Drive, a dead-end cul-de-sac in the Heights, police began a multi-agency search that involved drones and dogs.
Police believe the suspects fled on foot armed with a rifle, according to St. John.
"A safety sweep of the area was completed without locating the suspects," BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a department social media post at the conclusion of the multi-hour search.
Police warned residents of the area within a mile of the search to stay in their homes, lock their doors and call law enforcement if they saw anything suspicious. Warnings were also given using the county's CodeRED emergency alert app, which notified residents near the search area to shelter in place.
The shelter in place order was lifted at the conclusion of the search, Wooley confirmed.
The search began at around 9 a.m. and ended about 12:15 p.m.
Wooley said the search area was roughly a half mile by a quarter mile and that eventually law enforcement exhausted all leads in searching that immediate area.
There were no injuries to law enforcement during the search and anyone with additional information is asked to contact police dispatch, Wooley said.
One of the suspects may be Native American and the other may be white, the chief said. Law enforcement believe the men remained armed with the rifle when they ran away in the Heights, St. John said Thursday morning during a press conference in the parking lot of Yellowstone Lutheran Brethren Church.
The men ran from the abandoned vehicle and “ran along the edge of the Rims of Alkali Creek,” Billings PD Assistant Chief Jeremy House said earlier Thursday morning. St. John said they may have dropped down into the heavily wooded area below the Rims.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and BPD worked together in the search effort, which involved tactical teams. The Montana Highway Patrol also assisted. The U.S. Marshals were also involved and were working on tracking down leads, according to St. John.
While the search was still ongoing just before noon, St. John said that the search perimeter had narrowed but that law enforcement were proceeding with an abundance of caution because they believed the men to have the rifle.
Police in a social media post initially described the suspects as "2 armed gunmen." St. John later said he was not aware of the suspects have any other firearms besides the rifle.
"That obviously gives us great concern. Number one, the propensity to use a firearm and number two the reach that it has and then the area that our officers are operating in," St. John said.
The police chief wasn't aware of witnesses pointing law enforcement in the direction of the suspects, and added that the vehicle was abandoned in a quiet neighborhood fairly early in the morning at about 9 a.m.
