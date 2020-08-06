You have permission to edit this article.
Police hunting for 2 armed men in Billings Heights; residents asked to stay inside, lock doors
breaking top story

Police hunting for 2 armed men in Billings Heights; residents asked to stay inside, lock doors

Manhunt

Heavy police presence in Alkali Creek and Sahara area of Rims.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching in the Billings Heights for two men suspected in a shooting Thursday morning in the Shepherd area.

A suspect vehicle was found abandoned in the side yard of a home in the 600 block of Sahara Drive after the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office pursued it into city limits, according to Billings Police Department Assistant Chief Jeremy House.

House said the suspects are both men and one is armed with “at least a long rifle.”

Police manhunt

Heavy police presence in Alkali Creek and Sahara area of Rims.

He did not have any additional description, when speaking just before 9:30 a.m.

The men ran from the abandoned vehicle and “ran along the edge of the Rims of Alkali Creek,” House said.

The search area has generally been described as Alkali Creek and Sahara Drive near the Rims.

Anyone within a one-mile area of the search is asked to lock their doors and call law enforcement if they see anything suspicious, according to House. He added that an alert has also been issued for residents using the county Code Red emergency alert program.

Manhunt

Heavy police presence in Alkali Creek and Sahara area of Rims

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and BPD are working together in the ongoing search effort, which involves tactical teams. The Montana Highway Patrol is also assisting. The U.S. Marshals have also been seen in the Sahara Drive area where the pickup truck was abandoned.

Police first confirmed the search in a social media post at about 9 a.m.

