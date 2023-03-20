Related to this story

Smoke surrounds the front of a mobile home as law enforcement officers fire less-lethal rounds during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a …

A truck has a 2nd Amendment decal near a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has barricaded herself inside a mobile home in Billings o…

Law enforcement officers gather around an armored vehicle during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has barricaded herself inside a…

A law enforcement officer sits in the turret of an armored vehicle as a drone flies nearby during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woma…

Law enforcement officers near an armored vehicle during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has barricaded herself inside a mobile h…

A law enforcement officer unloads what appear to be empty 40mm Ferret tear gas rounds during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has…

A law enforcement officer works during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has barricaded herself inside a mobile home in Billings o…

The front of a mobile home is partially demolished during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has barricaded herself inside a mobile…

Law enforcement officers work during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has barricaded herself inside a mobile home in Billings on …

Law enforcement officers put on gas masks as less-lethal rounds are fired during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has barricaded …

A law enforcement officer sits on a rooftop overlooking a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has barricaded herself inside a mobile h…

A law enforcement officer throws a flash bang during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has barricaded herself inside a mobile home…

Law enforcement officers gather near an armored vehicle as a neighbor watches during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has barrica…

A law enforcement officer removes part of a fence to allow an armored vehicle access to the back yard of a mobile home during a police standof…

Siding from a mobile home is removed as an armored vehicle rams the home during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has barricaded h…

A law enforcement officer fires large rounds towards a mobile home during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has barricaded herself…

A law enforcement officer holds what appear to be 40mm Ferret tear gas and oleoresin capsicum rounds during a police standoff on Birch Lane wh…

A law enforcement officer works during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has barricaded herself inside a mobile home in Billings o…

A flash bang explodes during a police standoff on Birch Lane where a woman has barricaded herself inside a mobile home in Billings on Saturday…

