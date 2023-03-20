Billings Police on Sunday identified the woman who allegedly shot a police officer Saturday prompting a standoff that lasted more than 14 hours.

The suspect, 57-year-old Mary White Crane, has been jailed in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on three felony counts of criminal endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of attempted deliberate homicide, according to a press release from police Lt. Matt Lennick.

At one point Saturday evening, firefighters helped tactical team members use a fire hose to spray water into the home, which apparently persuaded the suspect to surrender at about 10 p.m.

On Sunday morning, detectives remained on the scene of the standoff in a trailer park on the 700 block of Birch Lane in the Billings Heights.

The neighborhood and surrounding streets were blocked by police Saturday beginning about 7 a.m. after reports of White Crane firing shots from her home, Lennick said.

One of those shots was apparently fired into the home of a next-door neighbor whom she had been feuding with for some time.

At about 10:45 a.m., as SWAT team members were attempting to deliver a phone the suspect could use to communicate with them, she fired at officers, injuring one officer, police said in the press release.

“Officers returned fire but the suspect was able to retreat into the residence unharmed,” Lennick said.

The injured officer was rushed to a nearby hospital where after surgery his condition was listed as stable, police said.

It was the second Montana police officer to be shot in less than two weeks. Earlier this month, Great Falls Police Officer Tanner Lee was shot several times during a traffic stop.

During the Heights siege Saturday, the suspect continued to post updates on her Facebook page, ranting about authorities, including the CIA, trying to harm her. She also posted that she was ready to die in Saturday’s siege with police.

Officers from other agencies including the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Office and from Gallatin and Lewis and Clark counties assisted with ending the 14-hour standoff.

Members of a police SWAT team surrounded the home and sharp-shooters in combat gear staged on nearby rooftops.

Police using an armored truck rammed the front of the suspect’s mobile home and dismantled her security system so the suspect couldn’t watch their preparations.

White Crane was suspected of having several weapons inside the trailer, police said.

Officers attempted contact with the suspect for approximately two hours with no cooperation from the woman.

Numerous attempts were made to convince the suspect to surrender.

At one point, a recorded plea from a family member was repeated over a loud speaker.

“I wish I could be there with you right now,” the family member said. “Whatever you’re going through, you don’t have to go through it alone.”

She promised the suspect that her dogs and family would be taken care of.

“I need you to think of your grandkids. You need to reach out and talk to someone, let them help you,” the message continued. “If you agree to give up peacefully, you won’t be harmed. I love you, don’t do anything. You should give up. We don’t want you to be hurt. We love you and miss you. Please surrender. I’m begging you.”

Several neighbors described White Crane as sometimes friendly, but also volatile and paranoid. The clash with the suspect apparently began after she received an eviction notice.

