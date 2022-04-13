 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police in standoff outside home near downtown Billings

Armed Billings police officers surrounded a house on the 600 block of 6th Street West Wednesday about 5:30 p.m.

Sixth Street West in the neighborhood near downtown Billings was cordoned off and traffic was being re-routed. 

The police department's armored truck was staged in the area after a man barricaded himself inside. A SWAT team was also on the site.

Officers were trying to communicate with an occupant of the home. 

At about 7:30, some loud bangs could be heard as officer approached the front door. Other officers rushed to the back door of the house.

— This story will be updated.

