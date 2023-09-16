Billings police are investigating a 2 a.m. shooting at Swords Park on the Billings Rimrocks Saturday morning. According to a BPD post, officers met a 30 year old male victim at a local hospital who said the car he was in was shot at and that a 31 year old woman had been shot in the back. The report states that the injuries do not appear to be life threatening. No suspects were identified.
Photo: Police investigate 2 a.m. shooting on the Rimrocks
- Gazette staff
