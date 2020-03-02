Police investigate Avenue B shooting

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg Monday morning while he was in a vehicle on the 800 block of Avenue B.

In a social media post, Billings Police Department Sgt. Tina Hoeger described the suspect as a passenger in the vehicle who fled the scene afterward.

The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with what did not appear to be a life-threatening injury, Hoeger wrote.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The shooting happened at around 3:44 a.m.

An initial social media post by BPD mistakenly placed the location of the shooting on Avenue C. Police later corrected the location to Avenue B in a subsequent post.

This is at least the second shooting in Billings in the last 10 days. A 20-year-old man was shot on the 2600 block of Golden Boulevard in the early hours of February 22. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening at the time.

Police identified three persons of interest in a traffic stop nearby after the shooting. The persons of interest were described as all males from Billings ages 19, 19 and 17. The 17-year-old was arrested later that day on suspicion of felony assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 14