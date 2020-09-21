Police investigate fatal shooting in Billings Heights

Detectives are on scene investigating a shooting early Monday in the Billings Heights that has left one man dead.
Police have taped off the Lake Elmo Drive entrance to Nash Lane, the street where the shooting was reported on the 300 block of the street at about 4:22 a.m.
Sgt. Matt Lennick described the person who died as a 43-year-old man who was not from Billings.
When police arrived, he had multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and eventually pronounced dead.
All people involved were still on scene when police arrived, according to the sergeant.
Police were questioning two people but no arrests have been made, Lennick said, speaking shortly before 6 a.m.
“It sounds like it stemmed from an argument that happened in the backyard of a residence,” Lennick said.
He added that the incident was reported by someone involved.
No one else was injured, Lennick said. He expected Nash Lane to be closed at its intersection Lake Elmo Drive for a couple hours as detectives continue investigating.
Multiple residents of the Brush Meadows Apartments across the street said they heard gunshots early Monday morning.
Not long before the shooting happened, Loren Moss said he woke up to close his window because it had become cold. Then he heard screaming and yelling across the street. A short while later he heard a series of gunshots.
"Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," he said, describing what he heard.
