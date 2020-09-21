Police investigate fatal shooting in Billings Heights

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Detectives are on scene investigating a shooting early Monday in the Billings Heights that has left one man dead.

Police have taped off the Lake Elmo Drive entrance to Nash Lane, the street where the shooting was reported on the 300 block of the street at about 4:22 a.m.

Sgt. Matt Lennick described the person who died as a 43-year-old man who was not from Billings.

When police arrived, he had multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and eventually pronounced dead.

All people involved were still on scene when police arrived, according to the sergeant.

Police were questioning two people but no arrests have been made, Lennick said, speaking shortly before 6 a.m.

“It sounds like it stemmed from an argument that happened in the backyard of a residence,” Lennick said.

He added that the incident was reported by someone involved.

No one else was injured, Lennick said. He expected Nash Lane to be closed at its intersection Lake Elmo Drive for a couple hours as detectives continue investigating.