Police investigate stabbing at downtown motel

Police investigate stabbing at downtown motel

One man went to the hospital on Thursday evening for minor injuries after he was reportedly stabbed at the Lazy KT Motel in downtown Billings.

Officers responded to the reported stabbing at the motel just before 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. 

The man was apparently stabbed by a "female acquaintance." He went by personal vehicle to a local hospital for the injury.

The stabbing remains under investigation, according to the tweet, which did not specify if any arrests had been made.

Billings police did not immediately respond to a call Friday morning seeking additional information. 

Breaking News