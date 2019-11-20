A 27-year-old woman was shot early Wednesday morning and the Billings Police Department is investigating.
Police responded to the incident sometime around 4:26 a.m. on the 900 block of South 29th Street.
No other information was immediately released about the circumstances under which the woman "suffered a gunshot wound," as Sgt. Tony Jensen described the incident in a social media post.
Jensen wrote that the injury was not life threatening and that the woman was taken to an area hospital. "No continued threat to the public," Jensen wrote.
Multiple people have been shot in Billings over the last several days. A 44-year-old Colstrip woman was shot Saturday night near Seventh Avenue South and South 27th Street.
A 17-year-old teenage boy from Billings was shot multiple times Monday morning at about 3:19 a.m. That shooting took place on the 1000 block of North 25th Street.
In both the Saturday and Monday shootings police said injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
Late Tuesday afternoon no arrests had been made in either shooting. BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said that there was no current indication the Saturday and Monday shootings were connected. He said investigators continued to work on both cases.