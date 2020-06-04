Police investigating armed robbery at casino in midtown Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billings police officers are investigating an armed robbery at a casino in midtown Billings Thursday night.

Billings Police Lt. Riley Finnegan said that at around 10:11 p.m. Thursday night, officers were dispatched to a reported robbery at the Maverick Casino, located at 710 14th St. W.

Details of the robbery were still being investigated, but Finnegan said that a man, believed to be in his 20s, had entered the casino, brandished a firearm and ordered the casino attendant to give him money. No one was injured in the incident. One patron in the casino was present during the robbery.

The suspect is described as Native American, 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds wearing a mask, a blue coat with a hood, a black beanie and jeans.

Finnegan said that officers were still looking for the suspect, but that he wasn't a threat to the public.

He advised other casino workers in the area to be vigilant and stay aware of their surroundings.

An unknown amount of money was taken. The robbery is under investigation.

