The Billings Police Department is investigating an 'officer involved shooting' at a downtown Holiday Gas Station early Wednesday morning, according to an announcement emailed by the department shortly before 9 a.m..
Police will be releasing more information about the shooting later Wednesday morning, according to Capt. Neil Lawrence.
Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot of the Holiday Gas Station at North 27th Street and Sixth Avenue North as of about 6:30 a.m. Multiple police vehicles visible within the tape appeared to be damaged and parked near a white pickup truck.
The Billings Police Department's crime scene investigations van was parked nearby.
Two of the damaged police vehicles were parked around a damaged white pickup truck that had its driver's side door open.
One police vehicle was parked near the front of the truck and the other was behind the truck.
The two police cars and the pickup were parked on the north side of the gas station near pumping stations seven and eight.
Several feet to the west of the police car directly behind the truck there appeared to be more than 10 evidence markers on the ground.
Another BPD vehicle that appeared to have front end damage was visible within the crime scene tape near the corner of North 27th Street and Sixth Avenue North.
Police were still on scene at 9 a.m.
This story will be updated when more information is available.