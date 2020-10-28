Police investigating Main Street casino robbery

Billings police responded to a robbery at the Hilltop Station Casino on Main Street late Wednesday night, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department.

The reported robbery occurred about 9:30, with the suspect wearing a yellow construction jacket, gray T-shirt and an orange mask. The tweet described the suspect as a "heavy set" man who acted like he had a weapon without ever showing one.

BPD Sgt. Glenn Gunther told the Gazette that casino staff members are still determining how much money the man took, and that they did capture surveillance footage of the the man. Gunther said no one was injured during the robbery.

No arrests have been made, he said, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police also responded to a robbery reported Oct. 19 at Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino on Grand Avenue, according to an earlier Tweet from BPD. A suspect, a man with a teardrop and knives tattooed next to his right eye, assaulted an employee and stole money from the casino.

