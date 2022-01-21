 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating naked body found in Billings ditch Friday
Police investigating naked body found in Billings ditch Friday

A man walking his dog on the West End of Billings Friday evening told police he found an unclothed body in the empty irrigation canal on the east side of Meadowlark School.

Billings Police detectives were sent at about 5:30 p.m. to the scene in the area of the 200 block of 29th St. West. 

"Due to items located on scene, detectives do not suspect foul play," police officials said in a tweet.

The cause of death maybe determined later by an autopsy.

