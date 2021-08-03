 Skip to main content
Police investigating possible stabbing after man found injured in front of downtown church

The Billings Police Department is investigating a possible stabbing after a man was found injured early Tuesday evening outside a downtown Billings church.

The incident was reported at around 6:20 p.m. and paramedics could be seen treating an injured man on the sidewalk outside the east entrance of the First Christian Church across from the Billings Public Library on North 29th Street.

The man had a wound to his torso and police detained a woman in her 40s who they suspect may have injured the man. 

Sgt. Pat Curry said police did recover a possible weapon, and that the man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Curry gave the injured man's age as mid-30s. 

The people involved are transients, according to Curry. The injured man was put into an ambulance and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

