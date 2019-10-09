Reporting live from the Billings Police Department's press conference:
Two Billings officers shot "multiple rounds" at a suspect in the Holiday Gas Station parking lot in downtown Billings after following a vehicle tied to a suspected burglary that happened hours earlier, said BPD chief Rich St. John.
The suspect is a 30-year-old Billings man with a criminal history, but St. John would not identify him as formal charges are pending.
The suspect, who was shot multiple times, is still hospitalized with "non-life threatening injuries." St. John didn't know how many times the suspect had been shot.
Three officers surrounded the suspect in the Holiday lot, when the suspect accelerated into BPD officer Tracy Icard's police car, and then slammed into officer Brett Hilde's car. The force of that then pushed Hilde's car into the third officer Jeremy Boeckel's police car.
Icard was taken to a hospital with injuries after the suspect rammed into his car multiple times in the Holiday lot while three police officers attempted to arrest him. Icard was discharged from the hospital later Wednesday morning.
St. John thought the suspect was intentionally trying to injure the officers by ramming into their vehicles.
Hilde's car was likely totaled, said St. John. The two others were severely damaged.
The two officers who shot at the suspect were not wearing body cams, but there is footage from police car, audio, and surveillance from the business that show the scene, which St. John said unfolded in about 60 seconds. None of those officers had been involved in other shootings to St. John's knowledge, he said.
The vehicle, a white Ford F-350, was reported stolen a few days earlier, St. John said.
The Billings Police Department is investigating an 'officer-involved shooting' at a downtown Holiday Gas Station early Wednesday morning, according to an announcement emailed by the department shortly before 9 a.m..
Police will be releasing more information about the shooting later Wednesday morning, according to Capt. Neil Lawrence.
Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot of the Holiday Gas Station at North 27th Street and Sixth Avenue North as of about 6:30 a.m. Multiple police vehicles visible within the tape appeared to be damaged and parked near a white pickup truck.
The Billings Police Department's crime scene investigation van was parked nearby.
Two of the damaged police vehicles were parked around a damaged white pickup truck that had its driver's side door open.
One police vehicle was parked near the front of the truck and the other was behind the truck.
The two police cars and the pickup were parked on the north side of the gas station near pumping stations seven and eight.
Several feet to the west of the police car directly behind the truck there appeared to be more than 10 evidence markers on the ground.
Another BPD vehicle with front end damage was visible within the crime scene tape near the corner of North 27th Street and Sixth Avenue North.
Police were still on scene at 9 a.m.
This story will be updated when more information is available.