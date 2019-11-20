With the Wednesday morning shooting of a 27-year-old woman on the South Side, Billings Police are now investigating three shootings that have occurred within four days
The three shootings have injured a 17-year-old teenage boy from Billings, a 44-year-old woman from Colstrip, and the 27-year-old woman from Billings. In each case, police initially described the injuries and non-life threatening.
On Wednesday, BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said the three shooting appear to be isolated. It's not unheard for BPD to see spikes in the frequency of shootings, according to the lieutenant.
In each of the three recent shootings there seems to be "an association between the victim and the shooter of some type," Wooley said. "Meaning we don't think it's a random act of violence."
Investigators, patrol officers and street crimes units "are all actively pursuing suspects in these investigations, just as we would in any other case," Wooley said. "And we're acting on any information we receive."
Anyone with information about the shooting incidents is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.
Wednesday morning's shooting happened at about 4:26 a.m. on the 900 block of South 29th Street.
The 27-year-old woman "suffered a gunshot wound," Sgt. Tony Jensen said in a social media post.
Jensen said the injury was not life threatening and that the woman was taken to an area hospital. "No continued threat to the public," Jensen wrote.
Saturday night at around 10:40 p.m. a 44-year-old woman from Colstrip was shot while in a vehicle at Lee's Saloon, according to Wooley. Investigators believe a disturbance of some type was involved in that incident.
Monday morning's shooting happened at about 3:19 a.m. on the 1000 block of North 25th Street. The 17-year-old victim was shot twice and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Wooley said he believed both the Monday morning shooting and Wednesday morning shooting happened in or around residences.