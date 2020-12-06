Billings police investigating homicide on Wyoming Avenue

One teenager is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting early Sunday morning in Billings that police are investigating as a homicide, according to the Billings Police Department.

The deceased was described by police as a 17-year-old girl from Billings.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide, according to BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.

The teenager is in custody at the Yellowstone County Youth Services Center, according to the lieutenant.

Police were dispatched to a reported shooting Sunday on the 800 block of Wyoming Avenue at about 5:01 a.m. Police have not yet additional information about the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

As of 7:30 a.m. a home on the 800 block of Wyoming Avenue was surrounded by police tape. The BPD crime scene investigations truck was parked out front, and police had blocked off Wyoming halfway up the block from Eighth Street West and near its intersection with Ninth Street West. A BPD vehicle could also be seen parked in the alley behind the residence.

The police tape that went around the front yard extended down the driveway of the home.