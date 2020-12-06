 Skip to main content
Billings police investigating homicide on Wyoming Avenue
breaking

Shooting scene on Wyoming Avenue

Billings police detectives are on the scene of a 5 a.m shooting at 834 Wyoming Avenue on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

One teenager is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting early Sunday morning in Billings that police are investigating as a homicide, according to the Billings Police Department.

The deceased was described by police as a 17-year-old girl from Billings.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide, according to BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.

The teenager is in custody at the Yellowstone County Youth Services Center, according to the lieutenant.

Police were dispatched to a reported shooting Sunday on the 800 block of Wyoming Avenue at about 5:01 a.m. Police have not yet additional information about the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

As of 7:30 a.m. a home on the 800 block of Wyoming Avenue was surrounded by police tape. The BPD crime scene investigations truck was parked out front, and police had blocked off Wyoming halfway up the block from Eighth Street West and near its intersection with Ninth Street West. A BPD vehicle could also be seen parked in the alley behind the residence.

The police tape that went around the front yard extended down the driveway of the home. 

In a social media post published at around 7 a.m., police initially described the incident as a shooting At that time Sgt. Tina Hoeger did not disclose if anyone had been injured or arrested in relation to the shooting, but said there was no threat to the public and detectives were investigating.
 
At about 9:15 a.m. Wooley announced that police were investigating a homicide, that one person was dead and that another had been arrested.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Wooley.
 
Sunday's homicide is the 16th of the year in Billings.
 
Before Sunday's homicide the most recent happened last Monday night when 30-year-old Manuel Martinez was shot multiple times near Fourth Street West and Broadwater Avenue. Martinez was then run over by a car, but police initially said they did not believe the driver of the car was involved in the shooting. 
 
Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said Martinez died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
