The Billings Police Department is asking for help in finding a woman who called officers early Saturday morning saying a man had locked in a car.

The woman is believed to be 30-year-old Keyata Thurman, according to a statement from BPD. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen in a 2019 Toyota Corolla with the license plate AAMF1888.

Thurman called police at around 2:30 and said a man locked her in a car. The call came from the 4900 block of Southgate Drive, near the Interstate 90 interchange at South Billings Boulevard. Officers only found Thurman’s cell phone at the scene.

As of Saturday, at least 15 people who have been reported missing in Billings have yet to be found, according to the Montana Missing Persons Database, 12 of whom are under the age of 18.

Anyone with information on Thurman’s whereabouts can call the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8461.