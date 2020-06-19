Police: Man died after falling from downtown Billings parking garage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 49-year-old Billings man who was found dead near a parking garage in downtown Billings Thursday night is believed to have fallen down the stairs and through a window, Billings Police investigators said Friday.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday night, Billings police responded to a report of a man who fell from the parking garage at 2912 3rd Ave. N. The man was dead on the sidewalk when officers arrived, according to a press release by Lt. Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department.

The man is believed to have fallen down the stairs inside the garage and then through the glass in the stairwell near the top of the building.

At this time, there is no indication of foul play and the death appears to be accidental, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing.

