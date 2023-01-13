Police name man in Sunday homicide, home invasion; charges pending

Billings Police have named the man involved in the Sunday carjacking homicide and home invasion during where he shot the homeowner during a birthday party.

Thomas Slevira Jr., age 32, has been jailed and faces charges of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide, according to police Lt. Matt Lennick.

He is expected to be arraigned later Friday.

Slevira is the suspect in the carjacking death of Carlos Delao, a single father of two teenagers. The suspect had been prowling the area near Avenue F and 1200 West at about 6 p.m. Sunday when he spotted Delao in his truck in the driveway of his home. Slevira allegedly shot Delao in the head, pulled him out of the truck, and drove away.

Nearby Slevira allegedly kicked in the back door of a home at 1207 Burlington, shot the homeowner, Erik Brady, and barricaded himself in the basement where he held off police for more than seven hours.

Members of an armed SWAT team entered the home at 1 a.m. and arrested Slevira.

Slevira has been previously sentenced for several violent crimes, according to Montana Department of Corrections records. Most recently, Yellowstone County District Judge Donald L. Harris sentenced him to five years in the DOC for partner or family member assault in January 2021.

He's also been convicted in the past of assaulting a police officer, and strangulation. Twice he's been convicted of failing to register as a sex or violent offender.

The homicide and subsequent break-in are still under investigation, Lennick said, and Slevira could face more charges.

This story will be updated