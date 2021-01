A chase Wednesday afternoon involving the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol came to an end in a field north of Billings.

Officers pursued a car driving south on Highway 3 until it went off the road around mile marker 8 and into a plot of private farmland.

— This story will be updated

