Officers from several law enforcement agencies search a car that had been rammed by a police car during a chase that ended in the 2000 block of Montana Avenue in downtown Billings Wednesday evening about 5:30 p.m. The driver of the car was apparently Tazed by police and treated by EMT's at the scene. Agencies at the scene included Billings Police, Yellowstone County Sheriff, Montana Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshal's Service.