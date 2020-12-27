Police respond to Billings bar early Sunday after report of shots fired

Billings police were dispatched to Shooters Sports Bar Grill and Casino early Sunday after someone apparently fired a gun multiple times at the bar.

No one was injured, according to Billings Police Department Sgt. Glen Gunther.

Information about the incident was provided in a social media post published online by Gunther at about 1:44 a.m.

"A suspect shot multiple times at the bar," Gunther wrote. He added that no one was injured. The investigation was ongoing, according to the sergeant.

The incident happened at about 1:21 a.m. Sunday. Shooters is located at 1600 Ave. D.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.