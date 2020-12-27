 Skip to main content
Police respond to Billings bar early Sunday after report of shots fired

Billings police were dispatched to Shooters Sports Bar Grill and Casino early Sunday after someone apparently fired a gun multiple times at the bar.

No one was injured, according to Billings Police Department Sgt. Glen Gunther.

Information about the incident was provided in a social media post published online by Gunther at about 1:44 a.m.

"A suspect shot multiple times at the bar," Gunther wrote. He added that no one was injured. The investigation was ongoing, according to the sergeant.

The incident happened at about 1:21 a.m. Sunday. Shooters is located at 1600 Ave. D. 

