Police respond to Billings bar early Sunday after report of shots fired

Billings police were dispatched to Shooters Sports Bar Grill and Casino early Sunday after someone apparently fired a gun multiple times at the bar.
No one was injured, according to Billings Police Department Sgt. Glen Gunther.
Information about the incident was provided in a social media post published online by Gunther at about 1:44 a.m.
"A suspect shot multiple times at the bar," Gunther wrote. He added that no one was injured. The investigation was ongoing, according to the sergeant.
The incident happened at about 1:21 a.m. Sunday. Shooters is located at 1600 Ave. D.
