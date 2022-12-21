 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police respond to shooting in Billings Heights

A shooing reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday on King Arthur Drive in the Billings Heights brought out Billings police investigators and emergency crews on what's forecast to be the coldest night of the year.

A man was shot and taken to the hospital, Billings Police Sgt. Harley Cagle wrote in a social media post Wednesday evening. 

Officers arrested a suspect at the scene and stated the public was in no immediate danger, Cagle wrote. 

Earlier this month, officers arrested a man after a shooting at the Montana Club on Billings' West End. From January through November, according to BPD data, Billings police were dispatched to 44 shootings. Officers investigated 94 assaults with a firearm during that same time.

