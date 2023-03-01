A Billings woman is dead and police are searching for a person of interest following a homicide in midtown Billings on Tuesday.

The investigation into a suspicious death on the 1600 block of 12th Street West was upgraded to a homicide Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Billings Police Department Lt. Matt Lennick.

The victim has been identified as a 48-year-old local woman, and no arrests have been made nor have charges been filed in connection to her death, Lennick wrote. Officers found her body inside a 12th Street West residence after receiving a call about a death. BPD closed a block between Avenues C and D for more than 12 hours during the course of their investigation.

Investigators have yet to determine the exact cause of the woman's death, Lennick said in an email to the Gazette.

BPD is asking the public for assistance in finding 30-year-old Terrell Spotted Wolf, whom Lennick identified as a person of interest in the investigation. Spotted Wolf stands 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Spotted Wolf’s whereabouts can call BPD at (406) 657-8200.

"To [the] best of our knowledge Spotted Wolf does not pose a specific threat to the public, but out of caution I would recommend if anyone sees him not to approach or attempt to detain him, just call law enforcement," Lennick said.

It is the second homicide in that midtown neighborhood in less than two months. On Jan. 9, Carlos Delao was killed during a carjacking in the driveway of his home on the 1200 block of Avenue F. The suspect, Thomas John Slevira Jr., has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with murder, attempted murder and several counts of assault, with prosecutors alleging he shot Delao, then invaded a home where a child's birthday party was being held. District Judge Donald L. Harris set his bond at $1 million.

BPD has opened a total of three homicide investigations this year. Last month, 21-year-old Beau Harlan Beaumont was shot in the parking lot of America's Wild West, and later died while being treated at a Billings hospital. The alleged shooter, Xavier Buffalo, has been charged with deliberate homicide and is currently in custody on a $250,000 bond.