Police say 2 arrested after shooting, pursuit in Billings

Two people were arrested in Billings late Tuesday night after police say they saw an occupant of a vehicle shoot at another vehicle.

The shooting led to a pursuit that ended when the suspect vehicle crashed on the South Side of Billings.

The incident was described in a social media post published shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning by Billings Police Department Sgt. Matt Lennick.

An officer observed a person in one vehicle shooting at another vehicle in the area of South 28th Street and Eight Avenue South, according to Lennick. The time of the incident was about 11:50 a.m.

The vehicle transporting the alleged shooter fled and officers pursued the vehicle from the South Side to the West End and then back to the South Side before the crash.

The two people arrested were described by Lennick as a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. The man was driving the vehicle, according to Lennick.

The sergeant did not immediately respond to a request for more information Wednesday morning.

The reported shooting happened hours before police found a 24-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds on the South Side of Billings.